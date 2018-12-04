Unlike yesterday, we’ll have to bundle up this afternoon against those harsh winds — it will never feel better than the 30s! However, we’ll be under the influence of higher pressure, so it will look pretty decent out there.

We’ll finally quiet down tonight with the winds nearly calm by dawn. The mercury will drop even more so, too, with the entire area expected to fall below freezing by then.

An offshore disturbance will deliver more clouds tomorrow along with isolated snow/rain showers. The area of focus will be to the south where perhaps a very light snowfall is possible. Otherwise, expect calmer winds with air temperatures only in the 30s.

Then a cold front approaches on Thursday; at this point it looks like mainly an increase in clouds during the day. After that, we could see some disorganized snow showers swing through, but at this point, it seems like they’d be more of a nuisance with little or no snowfall expected.