(CBS Local) — Look out, Junior’s. The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Wednesday, Dec. 5, by giving away 40,000 free slices of cheesecake. They have partnered with DoorDash for the big day.

Starting at 11:30 a.m., customers can get their free cheesecake slice through the DoorDash app by using the promo code “FREESLICE” at checkout.

The delivery app will also be offering a $0 delivery fee on all Cheesecake Factory orders from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11.

