NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – The pilot of a plane that crashed over the weekend in Florida has been identified as a New Jersey man.
The Cessna 335 went down Saturday near the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.
Surveillance video shows the plane skid down a street before crashing into a building and bursting into flames.
The pilot was identified as Eladio Marquez, of Rahway.
He and his passenger, a former flight school student, were killed in the crash.
The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating.
