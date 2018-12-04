GEORGE H.W. BUSH41st President Lies In State; Complete Coverage From CBS DFW
Florida, Local TV, New Jersey

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – The pilot of a plane that crashed over the weekend in Florida has been identified as a New Jersey man.

The Cessna 335 went down Saturday near the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

Surveillance video shows the plane skid down a street before crashing into a building and bursting into flames.

The pilot was identified as Eladio Marquez, of Rahway.

He and his passenger, a former flight school student, were killed in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating.

