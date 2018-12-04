NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York Police Department announced Tuesday the launch a new fleet of aerial drones to enhance investigation and feed live video back to officers and commanders around active crime scenes.

“As the largest municipal police department in the United States, the NYPD must always be willing to leverage the benefits of new and always-improving technology,” said Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill.

“Our new UAS program is part of this evolution – it enables our highly-trained cops to be even more responsive to the people we serve,” he said.

The NYPD said in a statement it planned to use the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, or UAVs, for search and rescue missions, getting to inaccessible crime scene, dealing with a hostage situations and dealing with a hazardous material incidents.