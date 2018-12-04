GEORGE H.W. BUSH41st President Lies In State; Complete Coverage From CBS DFW
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say they have arrested the suspect caught on camera sucker-punching a Jewish man in the back of the head.

NYPD officials announced that 32-year-old Enrique Gerena has been charged with a hate crime and assault after the Nov. 30 incident in Williamsburg.

Authorities had been looking for Gerena since surveillance captured the knockout-style attack on Throop Avenue Friday night.

The suspect approached the 33-year-old victim from behind before punching him across the head and knocking him to the ground.

The victim was not badly hurt and two men chased after the attacker.

“We start running after him, but, unfortunately, we grabbed him… we got him… we caught him, but unfortunately no cop was there to get him,” community leader Jude Werzberger told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner.

“I felt just like everybody else over here, that you have to be afraid on the streets and nobody cares.”

According to police, the 32-year-old has five prior arrests. He was taken for a psych evaluation after his most recent arrest.

