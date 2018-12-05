HARRISON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The hit-and-run driver who killed a tow truck operator two years ago was sentenced Wednesday to one year in prison after being tracked down by police investigators based on three pieces of plastic found at the accident scene.

Anthony Mangano, 49, of Ozone Park, pleaded guilty in December 2017 to leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, a felony. With time served, he will be released from jail the same day as the sentence was announced.

Salvatore Brescia, 32, was struck and killed in Dec. 29, 2016, by a vehicle that sped off north on I-95.

The judge considered the fact that Manganodidn’t have any prior arrests and crime was leaving the scene, not the accident itself.

Mangano apologized during his statement and said he would work to be a better man.

Police responded to a hit-and-run crash in the northbound lanes of I-95 North near Playland Parkway in the Town of Harrison, near Exit 18B, just before 7 a.m. Brescia had been called in to assist a disabled minivan. A witness told police he could not see the tow truck operator, who was working on the side closest to moving traffic.

Shards of a vehicle side mirror provided enough evidence for investigators to match a repair order to the make and model of Mangano’s box truck being used for deliveries for a Long Island-based auto parts company.

Police determined the mirror’s manufacturer was a company in Ontario, Canada, and local distributors of the mirror eventually led to Mangano’s employer.

Memorial Rally For Sal Brescia



More than a hundred tow trucks and recovery vehicles from across the region staged at Harbor Island Park in Mamaroneck to join a funeral procession for Brescia.