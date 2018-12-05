NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – James Rackover will be sentenced Wednesday in the 2016 murder of Joseph Comunale.

Rackover, 27, was found guilty last month of beating and stabbing Comunale, 26, to death following a night of partying at Rackover’s Upper East Side apartment, then burying Comunale’s body in New Jersey.

A second man, Larry Dilione, also faces charges in the case. He is expected to be tried early next year.

Police said Comunale, of Stamford, Connecticut, was at a club in Greenwich Village when he decided to leave with some people he had just met. The group then went to a party at Rackover’s high-rise apartment.

At some point, violence broke out.

Prosecutors said medical evidence shows Comunale was beaten by two people and stabbed from both sides.

His father reported him missing after he never came home.

Sources told CBS2 police received a 911 call about a man dragging a suspicious trash bag out of Rackover’s building. K-9 units found human blood on pants and sheets inside the apartment, and a luggage cart used to carry the bags to a car was collected as evidence.

After Comunale was killed, sources said the men tried to dismember his body in a bathtub before tossing it out a window. They then drove his body to Oceanport, New Jersey, where they burned and buried it in a shallow grave.

Prosecutors said EZPass and license plate readers traced Rackover’s car to New Jersey the night Comunale went missing.

Last month, he was found guilty of all charges against him, including murder and concealment of a corpse.