ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Dozens of workers at an Amazon fulfillment center in New Jersey had to be hospitalized Wednesday.

Robbinsville spokesperson John Nalbone said a can of bear repellent fell off a shelf at the facility and dispersed.

“Today at our Robbinsville, NJ fulfillment center, a damaged aerosol can dispensed strong fumes in a contained area of the facility. The safety of our employees is our top priority, and as such, all employees in that area have been relocated to safe place and employees experiencing symptoms are being treated onsite. As a precaution, some employees have been transported to local hospitals for evaluation and treatment. We appreciate the swift response of our local responders,” Amazon spokesperson Rachael Lighty said in a statement.

Roughly 80 workers reported having difficulty breathing and burning in their eyes and throats.

Two dozen people were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition, CBS Philly reports.