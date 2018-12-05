NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A trial is set to start Wednesday for a teen accused of dragging an NYPD officer with a stolen car last year in Brooklyn.

Justin Murrell, 16, faces assault and attempted murder charges in the June 2017 incident.

Police said Officer Dalsh Veve was looking into reports of gunfire in East Flatbush when he spotted Murrell behind the wheel of a stolen car, with three other teens inside.

When Veve attempted to stop the car, Murrell allegedly took off, dragging the officer for several blocks.

Veve suffered brain damage and spent weeks in a medically induced coma. The nine-year veteran, who has since been promoted to detective, was released from a rehab facility in May.

Police said Murrell, who was 15 at the time, had 11 prior arrests. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.