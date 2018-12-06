NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A police-involved shooting in the Bronx is under investigation.

Officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect Wednesday night in the University Heights section, and two bystanders were caught in the crossfire.

Police said the situation began when plainclothes officers saw a man running out of a building lobby around 6 p.m. near West Fordham Road and Loring Place.

“They observed an individual running in their direction, wearing a mask over his face and carrying a backpack,” NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said Wednesday night.

WATCH: NYPD Provides Update On Bronx Police-Involved Shooting

When an officer approached the man, he allegedly shot at them. The officers then chased the suspect and fired back.

“During the course of this incident, a female bystander was struck by a single round in the stomach,” said Monahan. “A 12-year-old girl was struck by bullet fragments in her leg.”

It’s not clear which gun those bullets came from, but police said at least 20 rounds were fired. One went through Jose Beltre’s kitchen window.

“I was lucky, because the bullet was up in the window,” he said.

The suspect was also shot in the neck and foot. Officers took him into custody and recovered a gun at the scene.

Police said they have surveillance video from before the shooting that shows the suspect committing a drug rip-off in a nearby building, also firing his gun there.

The sound of gunshots sent people running for cover in a nearby deli.

“A female with a kid, I let her in. And like two or three other people, I let them in. They ran to the back and I locked the door,” witness Lisandy Beato.

The bystanders and suspect were taken to the hospital. The woman and child are in stable condition, and the suspect is expected to survive.