FDNY, James Leonard, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The chief of the New York City Fire Department has been relieved of his duties amid an investigation of unspecified inappropriate behavior.

“While a review is conducted by the city’s Law Department concerning allegations of inappropriate behavior, Chief James Leonard has been relieved of his duties as Chief of Department effective today and placed on modified assignment,” said Deputy Commissioner for Public Information Frank Gribbon.

jamesleonard 467784864 FDNY Fire Chief Leonard Relieved Of Duty

Chief of Department James Leonard and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio visit the site of a fire on March 27, 2015, in New York City. (credit: Nancy Borowick-Pool/Getty Images)

In the interim, Chief of Operations John Sudnik will serve as acting chief of department.

Sources tell CBS2 the “inappropriate behavior” is not sexual in nature but deals with how he managed subordinates and interacted with other members of the department.

According to The Daily News earlier this week, there have been reported allegations that Leonard was having clashes with many in the department, including First Deputy Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, the only woman at the top of the FDNY roster.

Leonard was appointed Chief of the Department by Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro in 2014.

According to the city government’s website, Leonard started with Engine 310 in Brooklyn in 1979. During the next three decades he held different roles both as a fire marshal and firefighter until becoming Deputy Assistant Chief and Brooklyn Borough Commander in 2010.

The FDNY’s Counterterrorism Task Force was created was Leonard was chief.

