Filed Under:Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Video has surfaced of a man taking his frustrations out on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority — literally.

The footage of an unidentified man wailing on an MTA bus near Forsyth and East Houston Streets in the East Village was posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

Police say the suspect caused $2,000 in damage to the bus’s doors, windows, and mirrors.

The driver said he’d previously been a passenger on board, but it wasn’t immediately known what motivated him to turn violent.

No one on board the bus was injured in the melee.

