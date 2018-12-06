NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Christmas spirit seems to be in short supply in the Garden State, at least according to a new survey.

New Jersey ranked 47th among the least Christmas-friendly states in the country.

Connecticut wasn’t far behind at 33rd, and New York followed at 34th.

The GetCenturyLink survey was based on residents’ online activity, including searches for Christmas movies and music. It also considered area culture and charitable giving.

Washington, South Dakota and Utah led the list as the most Christmas-friendly states.