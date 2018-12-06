  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:CNN, Local TV, time warner center

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police are investigating a phoned bomb threat at the building housing CNN’s offices in Manhattan.

Police said the threat was received at the Time Warner building at 25 Columbus Circle Thursday night.

CNN said several fire alarm bells signaling an evacuation rang inside its newsroom shortly after 10:30 p.m.

In a tweet, CNN’s Brian Stelter said the office had been evacuated and that CNN was airing taped programming.

The building was evacuated in the middle of Don Lemon’s live show, the anchor said.

In October, the building was partially evacuated after a suspicious package containing a crude pipe bomb was delivered to the company.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

