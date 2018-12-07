By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

Another day feeling like January is upon us. We start off with temps in the 20s & 30s, feeling even colder.

We do not rebound too much tomorrow. A steady NW wind keeps us icy. Temps climb to near 40° at best, but expect it too feel like the 20s all day.

Saturday is our coldest on the thermometer, but because of a lack of wind, it won’t feel as sharp of a cold during the day.

The storm we were watching will remain well offshore for now, check back in because things change on a dime this time of year! G