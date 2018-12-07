NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The private treasures of Frank Sinatra and his wife Barbara were a multi-million dollar hit at auction.

Sotheby’s reported Friday that the couple’s entertainment memorabilia, art, jewelry, books and other personal items sold for $9.2 million — about twice their pre-sale estimates.

Nine paintings by the legendary crooner went for more than $850,000, against a high estimate of $120,00.

The 20-carat diamond engagement ring Frank Sinatra presented to his fiancee fetched nearly $1.7 million, surpassing a top $1.5 million estimate.

“Frank tossed a bunch of diamonds on a bed and said ‘pick the one you want’,” Quig Bruning from Sotheby’s said last month. “Barbara picked the one she liked, she had it mounted in a ring. Frank gave it to her in a glass of champagne.”

A Jewish skullcap with Frank’s name embroidered on it shot past a high estimate of $500, selling for more than $9,000.

Some of the proceeds will benefit the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center in Rancho Mirage, California, that counsels victims of physical, sexual and emotional abuse.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)