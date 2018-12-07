  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Macy's, Make-A-Wish, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A young lady in New York got a special wish granted on “National Believe Day.”

Thirteen-year-old Mia Valerio got the star treatment at Macy’s Herald Square Friday morning.

The department store partnered with Make-A-Wish to make Mia’s dream of visiting Paris a reality. Before heading to the fashion capital, she received a head-to-toe makeover and some other perks at the famous Manhattan department store.

1207makeawish Make A Wish Teen Gets Special Day At Macys On National Believe Day

Make-A-Wish teen Mia Valerio at Macy’s Herald Square on Dec. 7. (Credit: CBS2)

“I got to meet Santa, I got to try on different outfits, and everyone was chanting my name which was cool,” the teen told CBS2.

Macy’s and Make-A-Wish are celebrating the 11th anniversary of the Believe campaign, which helps grant wishes to children with critical illnesses.

The Believe campaign also invites believers of all ages to write letters to Santa at believe stations inside their local Macy’s store or on the store’s website online. For every letter received through Dec. 24, Macy’s will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s