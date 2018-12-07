NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A young lady in New York got a special wish granted on “National Believe Day.”

Thirteen-year-old Mia Valerio got the star treatment at Macy’s Herald Square Friday morning.

The department store partnered with Make-A-Wish to make Mia’s dream of visiting Paris a reality. Before heading to the fashion capital, she received a head-to-toe makeover and some other perks at the famous Manhattan department store.

“I got to meet Santa, I got to try on different outfits, and everyone was chanting my name which was cool,” the teen told CBS2.

Macy’s and Make-A-Wish are celebrating the 11th anniversary of the Believe campaign, which helps grant wishes to children with critical illnesses.

The Believe campaign also invites believers of all ages to write letters to Santa at believe stations inside their local Macy’s store or on the store’s website online. For every letter received through Dec. 24, Macy’s will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish.