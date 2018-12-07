NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Brooklyn are on the hunt for a man they say took off in a running car that had three children inside.

Investigators say the man hopped into a white 2005 Acura MDX SUV when the children’s mother went inside a store near the corner of Flatlands Avenue and E. 81st Street in Canarsie.

EMERGENCY MESSAGE: A White Acura MDX Pennsylvania plate KSG1481 with 3 children inside. Ages 1,2, and 8. 2 girls and 1 boy from East 81 and Flatlands Avenue. If seen call 911 IMMEDIATELY. Please retweet pic.twitter.com/sAFNzHblf6 — NYPD 69th Precinct (@NYPD69Pct) December 7, 2018

The man drove away with the children, ages one, two, and eight-years-old inside.

The SUV with the Pennsylvania license plate KSG1481 was last seen heading southbound on E. 81st Street.

If you see the vehicle, police ask that you call 911 immediately.

Stick with CBS New York for more on this breaking story.