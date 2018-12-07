  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMThe King of Queens
    7:00 PM2 Broke Girls
    7:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    8:00 PMDr. Phil
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Brooklyn are on the hunt for a man they say took off in a running car that had three children inside.

Investigators say the man hopped into a white 2005 Acura MDX SUV when the children’s mother went inside a store near the corner of Flatlands Avenue and E. 81st Street in Canarsie.

The man drove away with the children, ages one, two, and eight-years-old inside.

The SUV with the Pennsylvania license plate KSG1481 was last seen heading southbound on E. 81st Street.

If you see the vehicle, police ask that you call 911 immediately.

Stick with CBS New York for more on this breaking story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s