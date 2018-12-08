NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 22-year-old man was found dead inside Google’s New York City offices on Friday.

According to police, the body of Scott Krulcik was discovered on the sixth floor of tech giant’s building in Chelsea.

Krulcik did not have any reported signs of trauma and investigators told CBS2 that the death does not appear to be suspicious.

According to multiple reports, the 22-year-old was a Google employee and worked as a software engineer for the company.

The city’s medical examiner is working to determine how Krulcik died. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.