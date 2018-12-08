BREAKINGOn-Duty FBI Agent Hospitalized After Being Shot In Canarsie, Brooklyn; Suspect At Large
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police took two men into custody and are on the hunt for a third after an on-duty FBI agent was shot in Brooklyn Saturday afternoon, sources tell CBS2.

Sources say the agent exchanged gunfire with the trio, at least one of whom was armed, near the corner of E. 92nd Street and Avenue N in Canarsie around 3:30 p.m.

The agent was struck in the shoulder and rushed to Kings County Hospital with injuries that aren’t believed to be life threatening.

One of the suspects was hit by gunfire, according to sources. He was arrested when he showed up at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center seeking treatment for at least one gunshot wound, according to sources.

Sources say a second suspect was captured outside a business on nearby Remsen Avenue, while a third suspect fled in a dark grey BMW with at least one of its windows shot out.

The third suspect is still on the loose, according to sources. Police didn’t immediately provide a description of the man they’re looking for.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the firefight.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBSNewYork will have more on this developing story throughout the day.

