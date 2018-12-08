  • TV10/55

Filed Under:Assault, Crime, MTA, New York, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a suspect accused of attacking an MTA employee in the Bronx.

Investigators say the man – identified as 22-year-old David Willis – started screaming at a subway car cleaner on a 5-train around noon on Thursday in Eastchester.

1208mtaworker MTA Worker Assaulted While Cleaning Train In The Bronx

Assault suspect David Willis (Credit: NYPD)

Police say Willis repeatedly punched the worker in the head. The employee was taken to Montefiore Hospital North and treated for several cuts to the head.

Officers report that the 22-year-old left his backpack behind as he fled the Dyre Avenue train station, giving police the means to find out who the attacker was.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

