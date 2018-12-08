NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a suspect accused of attacking an MTA employee in the Bronx.

Investigators say the man – identified as 22-year-old David Willis – started screaming at a subway car cleaner on a 5-train around noon on Thursday in Eastchester.

Police say Willis repeatedly punched the worker in the head. The employee was taken to Montefiore Hospital North and treated for several cuts to the head.

Officers report that the 22-year-old left his backpack behind as he fled the Dyre Avenue train station, giving police the means to find out who the attacker was.

