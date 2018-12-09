BREAKINGOn-Duty FBI Agent Shot While Conducting Surveillance In Brooklyn, Sources Say
  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    06:00 AMRestoration Temple
    06:30 AMPaid Program
    07:00 AMPaid Program
    07:30 AMManna-fest with Perry Stone
    08:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    06:00 AMCBS 2 News Sunday
    07:00 AMCBS 2 News Sunday
    08:00 AMCBS 2 News Sunday
    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

BRRR! It’s another frozen start to the day with temps in the teens & 20s across the area. We’ll lose some of the clouds that we dealt with yesterday, but it’ll be another cold afternoon. Temps will only reach the mid 30s – a good 10 below normal.

nu tu hour by hour 1 12/9 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

The week ahead features more of the same – mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and the below-normal temperatures struggling to reach 40 degrees. The next chance for precipitation will be Friday night…but with temps near 50, it’ll be plain rain.

nu tu 7day auto 6 12/9 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Enjoy the rest of the weekend and stay warm!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s