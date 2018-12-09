By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

BRRR! It’s another frozen start to the day with temps in the teens & 20s across the area. We’ll lose some of the clouds that we dealt with yesterday, but it’ll be another cold afternoon. Temps will only reach the mid 30s – a good 10 below normal.

The week ahead features more of the same – mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and the below-normal temperatures struggling to reach 40 degrees. The next chance for precipitation will be Friday night…but with temps near 50, it’ll be plain rain.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend and stay warm!