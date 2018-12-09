NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two young children have been killed in a massive fire in Brooklyn.

The flames broke out overnight at a building on Schaefer Street in Bushwick.

FDNY officials told CBS2 the fire started around 11 p.m. Saturday night and spread quickly.

“Second floor and third floor was completely ruined by fire,” Bushwick resident Tim Clinton told CBS2’s Scott Rapoport.

Firefighters said they responded within three minutes of getting the call and that’s where they found two children – a seven-year-old girl and an eight-year-old girl – in a back room.

“When the two victims were removed from the building, our units performed CPR and they were transferred over to EMS,” FDNY Deputy Chief James Smithwick explained.

The children were taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The owners of a local deli say they’ve heard the news, but have not heard the names of the victims. They’re are dreading the moment they find out.

“It’s hard to talk it up because these are customers of ours and these are people we see every day,” Alex Sandoval said.

The FDNY says three other people were injured including a 53-year-old man who was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Authorities have not said what caused the fire or released the names of the children.