Filed Under:FDNY, Local TV, New York, Serbian Mission

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Flames came out of the windows at the Serbian Mission to the United Nations after a fire broke out on the third floor Sunday night.

The FDNY said no one was injured in the two-alarm blaze that broke out around 8:40 p.m. at the building on Fifth Avenue, facing Central Park.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene, and it was declared under control shortly before 10 p.m.

The Beaux Art mansion built in 1905 was up for sale, with an asking price of $50 million.

It’s a landmarked building, designed by the same architects who designed Manhattan’s Grand Central Terminal.

Its features include grand staircases, painted ceilings and gilded molding. The floor plan includes a ballroom, a grand salon and multiple bedrooms.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

