NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Flames came out of the windows at the Serbian Mission to the United Nations after a fire broke out on the third floor Sunday night.

The FDNY said no one was injured in the two-alarm blaze that broke out around 8:40 p.m. at the building on Fifth Avenue, facing Central Park.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene, and it was declared under control shortly before 10 p.m.

MORE: FDNY Firefighter Killed In Suspected Road Rage Incident On Belt Parkway

The Beaux Art mansion built in 1905 was up for sale, with an asking price of $50 million.

It’s a landmarked building, designed by the same architects who designed Manhattan’s Grand Central Terminal.

Its features include grand staircases, painted ceilings and gilded molding. The floor plan includes a ballroom, a grand salon and multiple bedrooms.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)