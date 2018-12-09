BREAKING3 Injured In Emergency Landing On Paramus Golf Course
  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMSaving Hope
    4:00 PMElementary
    5:00 PMFamily Guy
    5:30 PMFamily Guy
    6:00 PMThe King of Queens
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Football
    5:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMCBS 2 News at 6:30 PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Andrea Grymes, children, Cindy Hsu, Dieting, Exercise, Health, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Learning healthy habits at a young age can reap benefits for a lifetime.

Adopting a healthy diet, exercise, and sleep habits for the whole family is key.

Personal trainer and author Jasson Finney sat down with CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu to share some tips on how to help kids learn those healthy habits now.

1209finney How To Get Kids Off The Computer And Into A Healthy Lifestyle

Jasson Finney (Credit: CBS2)

Finney has also started a book series dealing with fitness and health for youngsters, “The Adventures of Captain Pump.”

For more about Finney’s books for children, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s