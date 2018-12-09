NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Learning healthy habits at a young age can reap benefits for a lifetime.

Adopting a healthy diet, exercise, and sleep habits for the whole family is key.

Personal trainer and author Jasson Finney sat down with CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu to share some tips on how to help kids learn those healthy habits now.

Finney has also started a book series dealing with fitness and health for youngsters, “The Adventures of Captain Pump.”

