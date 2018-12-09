NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sunday marks the eighth night of Chanukah this year and many families celebrate the holiday with latkes, a traditional Jewish food.

They’re normally made with potato. Chef Brandon Fay, managing director of Trattoria Dell’arte stopped by to show CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu how he’s putting his own spin on the food.

Vegetable Latkes

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 cups shredded carrots

2 cups shredded zucchini

2 cups shredded squash

1 shallot, thinly sliced

1 tbsp. kosher salt

2 eggs, beaten

Canola oil, for frying

For the toppings:

Scallion cream cheese & smoked salmon

Sriracha mayo & fried onions

Hummus & olive tapenade

Boursin cheese & fried basil

Ranch dressing & chopped bacon

How to make it:

Transfer shredded carrots, zucchini and squash to paper towels and pat dry to remove any excess moisture. Mix vegetables with shallots, salt and eggs. Heat 2 tbsp. oil in a large non-stick pan over high heat; using a tablespoon, drop mixture in the skillet and slightly pat down into a disc shape. Sear until vegetables are caramelized and crispy, about 1 minute per side. Repeat until all the mixture is used, adding more oil when necessary. For serving: Transfer latkes to a platter and top with a variety of fun topping combinations as stated above.

Broccoli & Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 lb. rigatoni

Kosher salt, to taste

2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil, plus more for garnish

2 tsp. minced garlic

½ cup julienned sun-dried tomatoes

1 tbsp. chopped fresh thyme leaves

1 cup blanched broccoli florets

½ cup grated parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish

How to make it: