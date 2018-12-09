Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sunday marks the eighth night of Chanukah this year and many families celebrate the holiday with latkes, a traditional Jewish food.
They’re normally made with potato. Chef Brandon Fay, managing director of Trattoria Dell’arte stopped by to show CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu how he’s putting his own spin on the food.
Vegetable Latkes
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 2 cups shredded carrots
- 2 cups shredded zucchini
- 2 cups shredded squash
- 1 shallot, thinly sliced
- 1 tbsp. kosher salt
- 2 eggs, beaten
- Canola oil, for frying
For the toppings:
- Scallion cream cheese & smoked salmon
- Sriracha mayo & fried onions
- Hummus & olive tapenade
- Boursin cheese & fried basil
- Ranch dressing & chopped bacon
How to make it:
- Transfer shredded carrots, zucchini and squash to paper towels and pat dry to remove any excess moisture.
- Mix vegetables with shallots, salt and eggs.
- Heat 2 tbsp. oil in a large non-stick pan over high heat; using a tablespoon, drop mixture in the skillet and slightly pat down into a disc shape. Sear until vegetables are caramelized and crispy, about 1 minute per side. Repeat until all the mixture is used, adding more oil when necessary.
- For serving: Transfer latkes to a platter and top with a variety of fun topping combinations as stated above.
Broccoli & Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. rigatoni
- Kosher salt, to taste
- 2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil, plus more for garnish
- 2 tsp. minced garlic
- ½ cup julienned sun-dried tomatoes
- 1 tbsp. chopped fresh thyme leaves
- 1 cup blanched broccoli florets
- Kosher salt, to taste
- ½ cup grated parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish
How to make it:
- Drop pasta in heavily salted water; boil until al dente, about 8-10 minutes.
- In the interim, heat oil over med-high heat and toast garlic. Add tomatoes, thyme and broccoli; season to taste. Drop pasta with a little residual cooking water and toss until pasta is slick with sauce. Add parmesan and toss until melted.
- Transfer to a large platter and finish with a little more olive oil and parmesan cheese.