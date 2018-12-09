  • TV10/55

Filed Under:Chuck Schumer, LIRR, Local TV, Metro North, MTA, New York, Positive train control

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Sunday, Sen. Chuck Schumer announced his office has learned that both Metro North and the LIRR will likely miss their deadline to install Positive Train Control (PTC).

Schumer says the agencies plan to ask for a two-year extension on their federally mandated deadline to have PTC put on trains by Dec. 31, 2018.

Schumer told reporters that while the New Year’s ball drops in New York’s Times Square, local rails will “have dropped the ball” again on making trains safer. New York’s senior U.S. senator added that both agencies have had more than enough time to upgrade their trains and argued that an extension is not needed.

The deadline to install PTC by the end of 2018 was imposed after several deadly train derailments in the Tri-state area and around the country.

CBSNewYork will have more on this developing story throughout the day

