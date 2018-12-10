By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Monday mornin’, everybody! It’s another cold morning as you head to work or school, but thankfully not quite as frigid as this past weekend. We’ll enjoy brighter skies throughout the day, but temps really won’t rise all that much…expect highs only in the mid & upper 30s. Bundle up!

We’ll have a pretty quiet week ahead with dry conditions, which should be a bit of a silver lining with the cold temperatures. We will get a bit of a warm-up by the end of the week and into the weekend as temps approach the 50s…but we’ll have to deal with a rainy Friday night & Saturday.

Have a great day!