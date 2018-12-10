Sputo Family's Decorations Have Become The Envy Of Farmingdale; Ultimate Holiday Home Open To Public This Week For A Good Cause
Alice Gainer, Christmas Display, Farmingdale, John Dias

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — We usually hear about decorations outside people’s homes throughout our area.

Now, there’s a story of a family that has gone wild decorating inside their home.

And as CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported Monday, they are inviting all of us to come for a tour.

Judging by Kathryn Sputo’s Farmingdale home, Santa Claus doesn’t need to come to town. He already lives here.

“It just started getting a little crazy. It’s the truth,” Sputo said.

For the last 30 years, Sputo and her husband have been collecting Christmas decorations to transform their home into a place in which Santa would want to live.

“It just gets a little bit more every year. It started out with one tree, then two,” Sputo said.

Now they have eight large trees on display, including one in their bathroom.

In the dining room you’ll find their holiday-themed salt and pepper shaker collection.

santahouse2 Theres A Christmas House Like No Other On Long Island

There’s a family in Farmingdale, New York, that takes Christmas decorating to an epic level. (Photo: CBS2)

And don’t forget what’s on the two other floors.

That’s where you will find Santa’s office, a bedroom for the elves and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus’ room. In the basement, there’s a place for the elves to play. All three floors are decorated with thousands of items, and the whole house is open to the public for a good cause.

“We get a village in to do this and I keep St. Jude’s in the back of my mind,” Sputo said.

Sputo said she plans on inviting everyone inside her home for three nights and is looking only for donations in return. All funds will go directly to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

“We are grateful, so you find a way … what you can do to give back, besides donating? To make awareness,” Sputo said.

She said she wants Santa’s home to be as busy as his workshop in the coming days.

The Sputos will open their home to the public Tuesday night and this weekend.

