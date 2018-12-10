FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — We usually hear about decorations outside people’s homes throughout our area.

Now, there’s a story of a family that has gone wild decorating inside their home.

And as CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported Monday, they are inviting all of us to come for a tour.

Judging by Kathryn Sputo’s Farmingdale home, Santa Claus doesn’t need to come to town. He already lives here.

“It just started getting a little crazy. It’s the truth,” Sputo said.

For the last 30 years, Sputo and her husband have been collecting Christmas decorations to transform their home into a place in which Santa would want to live.

“It just gets a little bit more every year. It started out with one tree, then two,” Sputo said.

MORE: Town To Homeowner: Pull Plug On Holiday Lights Display Or Pay For Security

Now they have eight large trees on display, including one in their bathroom.

In the dining room you’ll find their holiday-themed salt and pepper shaker collection.

And don’t forget what’s on the two other floors.

That’s where you will find Santa’s office, a bedroom for the elves and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus’ room. In the basement, there’s a place for the elves to play. All three floors are decorated with thousands of items, and the whole house is open to the public for a good cause.

“We get a village in to do this and I keep St. Jude’s in the back of my mind,” Sputo said.

MORE: Get To Know “American Christmas,” The Company Behind Many Spectacular Displays In NYC And Beyond

Sputo said she plans on inviting everyone inside her home for three nights and is looking only for donations in return. All funds will go directly to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

“We are grateful, so you find a way … what you can do to give back, besides donating? To make awareness,” Sputo said.

She said she wants Santa’s home to be as busy as his workshop in the coming days.

The Sputos will open their home to the public Tuesday night and this weekend.