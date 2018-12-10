Filed Under:Local TV, Michael Sot, New Jersey, The College Of New Jersey

EWING, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A funeral will be held Monday for a New Jersey college student killed in a crash last weekend.

Michael Sot, 20, was acting as the designated driver for a group of friends when a car slammed into them early Sunday morning in Ewing.

The College of New Jersey student Michael Sot. (Credit: GoFundMe)

Sot, a sophomore math student at The College of New Jersey, succumbed to his injuries two days later. Several of his passengers were also hurt in the crash.

Police said the other driver, 22-year-old David Lamar, was impaired when he crossed into the oncoming lane and hit them head-on. He was charged with vehicular homicide and seven counts of second-degree assault by auto.

Lamar is due in court Monday for a detention hearing.

