Filed Under:Local TV, NYPD Officer Shot, Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 has learned an NYPD officer was shot and a suspect was killed in a shooting on Staten Island late Sunday night.

Sources told CBS2 that the officer was shot while responding to a report of a domestic dispute at 111 Lyman Ave.

The officer was shot once in the stomach. Fellow officers took him to Staten Island University Hospital North where he is listed in critical but stable condition. The suspect was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in critical condition, but he later died, police said.

We’ll have much more on this developing story on CBS2 News at 4:30 a.m. on Monday and continuing coverage throughout the day on CBSNewYork.com.

