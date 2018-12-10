NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 has learned an NYPD officer was shot and a suspect was killed in a shooting on Staten Island late Sunday night.

Sources told CBS2 that the officer was shot while responding to a report of a domestic dispute at 111 Lyman Ave.

The officer was shot once in the stomach. Fellow officers took him to Staten Island University Hospital North where he is listed in critical but stable condition. The suspect was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in critical condition, but he later died, police said.

There has been a police involved shooting in Staten Island. An officer has been shot and is in critical but stable condition; a male suspect has also been shot and has succumbed to his injuries. We are investigating and will update as more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/7oqD6dP6vs — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 10, 2018

