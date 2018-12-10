  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local TV, New York Yankees, Randy Levine

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump needs a manager and the Yankees might have a candidate.

According to an MSNBC report, Yankees president Randy Levine has been identified as a potential applicant for the White House chief of staff job soon to be vacated by John Kelly.

Randy Levine

Yankees president Randy Levine arrives for a meeting with then-President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images)

Levine, 63, has held his position with the MLB club since 2000, but prior to then was heavily involved in politics. A native of Brooklyn and a longtime attorney, Levine worked for Sen. John McCain’s presidential campaign in 2008, was a deputy mayor under Rudy Giuliani from 1997-2000 and worked in the Department of Justice during President Ronald Reagan’s years in the White House, resigning in 1988.

Kelly is expected to leave the White House at the end of the year. Nick Ayers, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, was thought to be the leading candidate to replace Kelly, but he announced that he, too, is leaving the administration.

Other reported candidates include North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, David Bossie, Trump’s former deputy campaign manager, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

