CBS2 Weather headlines

A short stroll will tell you it’s more of the same today: sunny and ch-ch-chilly! If you’re interested in the details though, we’ll be aiming for about 39°; and given the calmer winds in place, it will feel somewhat close to that.

CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight will feature a few more clouds as we watch a weak system pass through. It will be another cold one with temps falling to around 30°; wind chills will dip into the low to mid 20s.

CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

A mostly sunny day is on tap tomorrow as higher pressure nudges back in. It will still be on the chilly side with highs around 40° and wind chills stuck in the 30s.

CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Into Thursday, we’ll see more in the way of cloud cover with the approach of a weakening system. And the system will be rather moisture starved, but some light snow/rain can’t be ruled out. Highs that day will be in the upper 30s to nearly 40°.

