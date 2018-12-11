A short stroll will tell you it’s more of the same today: sunny and ch-ch-chilly! If you’re interested in the details though, we’ll be aiming for about 39°; and given the calmer winds in place, it will feel somewhat close to that.

Tonight will feature a few more clouds as we watch a weak system pass through. It will be another cold one with temps falling to around 30°; wind chills will dip into the low to mid 20s.

A mostly sunny day is on tap tomorrow as higher pressure nudges back in. It will still be on the chilly side with highs around 40° and wind chills stuck in the 30s.

Into Thursday, we’ll see more in the way of cloud cover with the approach of a weakening system. And the system will be rather moisture starved, but some light snow/rain can’t be ruled out. Highs that day will be in the upper 30s to nearly 40°.