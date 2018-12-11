NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A big announcement on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium brought the past into the present for the Bronx Bombers.

Hundreds of items that belonged to Yankees great Babe Ruth will be sold by Hunt Auctions.

There will be traditional baseball memorabilia, as well as some of the Great Bambino’s personal possessions including family photos and a suitcase he traveled with on a trip to Japan in 1934.

There’s also a pair of Ruth’s hunting gloves up for grabs.

“I just want people to enjoy and appreciate my grandfather’s stuff,” Ruth’s granddaughter, Linda Ruth Tosetti, said.

“Things that provide sort of that portal, or that window, to what life was like for him,” Hunt Auctions President David Hunt said.

The auction will be held on June 15th at Yankee Stadium. For more information on the items up for bid, CLICK HERE.