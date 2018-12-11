NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a suspect who carjacked a woman last Friday night in the Bronx.

The 48-year-old victim was sitting inside her idling vehicle around 8:30 p.m. on Intervale Avenue when the man opened the door and tried to pull her out, police said. When the woman resisted, the man allegedly brandished a knife.

He was able to remove her and drive off in the vehicle, with her purse still inside, police said.

The woman suffered a cut to her right hand in the process.

Police said her vehicle was later found near Beck and Tiffany streets, but her purse was gone.

The suspect is described as a black man, 40 to 50 years old, 6 feet tall and 160 to 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored knit hat, two-tone varsity jacket with the letter “M” on the front, dark-colored pants, dark-colored sneakers and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.