A student is recovering after being slashed at a high school in Queens Tuesday morning.

It happened at 8:50 a.m. at Cardoza High School in Bayside.

Police say a male 11th grader was slashed in the head while in the school. The student was taken to North Shore-LIJ University Hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The school was placed on lockdown while authorities searched for the suspect, who is believed to be another student there.

The Teamsters Union told CBS2 there is no screening process at the school and that the student was attacked in the stairwell.

