ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vetoed a measure that would have allowed big lottery jackpot winners in New York to remain anonymous.

Bill sponsors wanted New York to follow the lead of a handful of other states that give jackpot winners the option of anonymity so they can avoid being besieged by people seeking money. The bill would have applied to jackpots over $5,000.

Cuomo said in a veto message issued late Friday that people should know there are actual lottery winners and that the state is not merely padding its coffers. The governor says winners seeking anonymity in New York can form a limited liability corporation.

A New York City resident who won a $344 million Powerball jackpot last month told newspapers he wished he could remain anonymous.

