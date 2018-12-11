NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A person is in custody in the apparent road rage killing of a firefighter in Brooklyn, sources told CBS2.

Faizal Coto, 33, was found lying next to his damaged car on the Belt Parkway Sunday Morning.

The city’s medical examiner’s office says Coto was killed by blunt force trauma to the head, and ruled the death a homicide.

Investigators said Coto was found on the ground with head injuries next to his 2008 Ford Mustang. The 911 caller said there was a crash, but when police got to the scene the other driver was already gone.

Police had been searching for the person who was behind the wheel of a 2006 gray or silver Infinity G35. It has damage on its driver’s side and New York plate JEA 2402.

The NYPD said the two cars collided while merging onto the highway. Coto and the suspect pulled over to the shoulder. Investigators said that’s when Coto was hit in the head with some kind of object and ended up unconscious and unresponsive.

Coto was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Coto was a firefighter for the past three years at Engine 245. Bunting was put up there on Monday.

Coto was also an aspiring rapper and hip hop artist performing under the name FAIYA.