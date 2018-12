FREEPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The mayor of Freeport, Long Island is putting a stop to a police program some residents have called invasive and intrusive.

Freeport Village Police have been telling residents to “lock it or lose it.”

Officers look for unlocked cars, go inside, and leave owners notes warning them to keep their belongings safe.

Not everyone in town was comfortable with the warning.

Mayor Robert Kennedy says after several complaints, he’s called for an end to the program.