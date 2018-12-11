NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man driving up from Atlanta to see his family in the Bronx has gone missing.

Ibrahima Diallo’s mother told CBS2 that her son called the morning of Dec. 7 to tell her he was coming home for Christmas. He hasn’t been heard from since.

Diallo’s cell phone has reportedly gone dead.

Credit card records reportedly show the 28-year-old bought gas along Interstate 85 in North Carolina just after midnight the next day.

The family now fears he’s in trouble.

“I miss him so much and I’m scared to the point that my stomach is like ice inside,” the man’s mother, Hawa Diallo told CBS2’s Reena Roy.

Diallo is driving his friend’s 2016 black Cadillac Escalade.