Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey

MOUNT ARLINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey police officer has reportedly been seriously injured after being struck by a car.

Chopper 2 was over a gas station just off Interstate 80 in Mount Arlington, where the officer was hit just before 7 p.m.

Police told CBS2 I-80 is open Tuesday evening, but Exit 30 near Howard Boulevard is closed so officers can investigate the area.

No information has been released about how the officer was struck. The officer is reportedly being treated at Morristown Hospital.

