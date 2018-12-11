NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Years after a Long Island sailor lost his life at Pearl Harbor, his remains have been identified.

The Pentagon announced Tuesday that the remains of 26-year-old Fireman 3rd Class Kenneth L. Jayne, of Patchogue, have been identified.

Jayne was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was hit by multiple torpedoes from Japanese planes during the attack on Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941.

The ship capsized at its mooring. The attack resulted in the deaths of 429 crew. The Navy spent the next 2 1/2 years recovering the remains of sailors and marines from the wreck.

Most of the remains were buried as unknowns in a national cemetery in Honolulu.

In 2015, the Pentagon began disinterring the Oklahoma unknowns for analysis.

Jayne’s remains were identified through DNA analysis and other evidence. He was officially accounted for in March of 2016.

There are still 72,771 Americans unaccounted for from World War II.

For more information on Americans who went missing while serving in the military, click here. For a look at Jayne’s personnel profile, click here.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)