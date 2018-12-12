NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was a special delivery Wednesday in Times Square.

The New Year’s Eve ball drop has been a New York City tradition since 1907, withstanding the test of time.

Today, the city started to get ready for 2019: Out with the old and in with the new.

The New Year’s Eve numerals for the 2019 ball drop arrived today in Times Square.

The 7′ tall 1 and 9 were ushered in on a flatbed truck and set up on street level, much to the delight of surprised passersby.

“I had no clue, no clue. That was so awesome. We just stumbled out of our hotel and it was here. We saw the big 19 so we came over here to check it out,” tourists Chirsta and Mike Hoogeboom told CBS2’s Tara Jakeway.

Tourists Danielle and Tyler came in from Maryland and were celebrating their birthdays by taking pictures with the famous numbers, a rare opportunity before they’re hoisted into place for their big debut atop 1 Times Square.

The lights are made up of over 500 LEDs that will shine brightly in the temporary spot alongside the wishing wall, where visitors can post their goals for the coming year.

“My New Year’s resolution is to spend more time with family and friends,” said Tim Tompkins of the Times Square Alliance.

“Probably to be on social media less, and maybe curb my Amazon spending a little,” Christa said.

It’s time to decide on those New Year’s resolutions with New Year’s Eve just 19 days away.

The 19 will be on display in Times Square Plaza through December 20.