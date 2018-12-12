PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored a career-high 39 points off the bench and Allen Crabbe had 20 to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 127-124 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

Joel Embiid had 33 points and 17 rebounds and Ben Simmons scored 22 for Philadelphia, which played without Jimmy Butler because of a strained groin.

It was Brooklyn’s second victory over Philadelphia (19-10) in three meetings.

Down 11 in the fourth quarter, the Sixers closed to 111-105 on Embiid’s free throws and a 3-pointer with 3:24 left. Dinwiddie’s basket extended the lead to 115-105.

Landry Shamet hit consecutive 3s in the final minute to cut Brooklyn’s lead to 123-118 with 22.9 seconds left. The Nets (11-18) got a pair of free throws from Dinwiddie before Shamet nailed another 3. But Dinwiddie made two more free throws to ice it.

The Nets outscored the Sixers 19-3 over a 4 1/2- minute stretch in the third quarter to build an 87-75 lead. Dinwiddie had 12 of those points for Brooklyn, including a pair of 3-pointers.

A 10-2 run gave the Nets a 49-41 lead in the second quarter, but the Sixers closed to 57-56 at halftime.

T.J. McConnell’s alley-oop lob to Simmons for a one-handed dunk highlighted Philadelphia’s comeback that was capped by Embiid’s long 3-pointer.

TIP-INS

Nets: Dinwiddie’s previous career high was 31. He did it twice, including in a 25-point win over Philadelphia last month. Dinwiddie shot 11 of 18, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc. … Joe Harris had 14 points.

76ers: F Mike Muscala was out of the lineup because of an upper respiratory infection. … Furkan Korkmaz made his first career start in Muscala’s absence and tied his career best with 18 points. … Butler hit a winning 3-pointer to beat the Nets 127-125 on Nov. 25.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host Washington on Friday night.

76ers: Host Indiana on Friday night.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)