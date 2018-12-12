NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen will be sentenced Wednesday in Manhattan Criminal Court.

The man who once said he would take a bullet for the president is now awaiting his fate after pleading guilty to nine counts in two separate cases, telling federal prosecutors he made false statements to protect Trump.

Cohen faces multiple charges including tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations.

When the president was asked whether he directed Cohen to commit any crimes, he replied, “no, no.”

Cohen, however, says he arranged payments during the 2016 presidential election to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal in exchange for their silence about alleged affairs with Trump.

Court documents released last week said Cohen arranged the payments “in coordination with and at the direction of ‘Individual 1,’” believed to be the president.

Late last month, Cohen also pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the extent of negotiations he had for a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Trump, at the time, accused Cohen of lying.

“He’s trying to get a much lesser prison sentence by making up a story,” he said.

Cohen’s lawyer said he has and will continue to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into whether Russia meddled with the 2016 election.

As for whether there should be potentially any consequences for the president, senators on both sides of the aisle say they want to wait for Mueller’s report.

“We have to wait for that disclosure before there’s any conclusion about impeachable offenses,” said Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

“I’ve seen a lot of speculation, but mostly by people who have no idea about Director Mueller, what he has and what he plans to do with it,” John Cornyn, R-Texas, said.

Trump on Tuesday denied allegations that any payments to alleged mistresses would violate campaign finance laws.

Cohen is set to go before a judge at 11 a.m. His lawyers have asked for no jail time, but prosecutors say he deserves a “substantial term of imprisonment.”