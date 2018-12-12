BELLPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Parents in the Bellport School District are on high alert because two faculty members may have rubella.

Rubella, also known as German measles, is a very rare virus in the United States. It has been all but eradicated because of the vaccine most children receive in their first year or two of life. Yet, there is concern over two suspected cases at the same high school.

Bellport High has informed parents of the situation, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Wednesday.

A nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital spoke to CBS2 about the illness and its concerns.

“It presents with a fever, headache, runny nose, your eyes are bloodshot and then the rash will develop,” Kathy DiBenedetto said. “It starts on the face, goes to the trunk and extends down to the arm. And within a few days it does disappear.”

MORE: Officials: 72 Confirmed Cases Of The Measles In Rockland

DiBenedetto explained the protocol for rubella vaccinations.

“It’s the MMR vaccine that children get between the age of 12 and 15 months, and then again at 4 years old,” she said.

The greatest concern is for pregnant women because rubella can cause serious birth defects.

Because the disease is so contagious, experts are advising that those showing symptoms call ahead before showing up at a hospital emergency room, doctor’s office or urgent care. This way, infection prevention techniques can be instituted.