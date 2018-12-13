CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Expect a wetter story this afternoon with snow lingering across our northwest suburbs. It will be cold and breezy, too, with feels like temps in the mid 30s.

Snowfall Map 2 Showers 12/13 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The bulk of the rain will end early this evening with patchy drizzle expected through the overnight hours. Expect temperatures to remain on the chilly side in the 30s.

Nu Tu Skycast 3D Tonight 12/13 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will feature some lingering cover with perhaps a stray shower. It will be a bit warmer, as well, with temps climbing to around 50°.

Nu Tu 7Day Auto Weather App 12/13 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Rain will then overspread the area Friday night into Saturday, so you’ll need to keep the umbrella handy.

