EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Cash started spilling out of an armored truck, triggering accidents in New Jersey Thursday morning.

It happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Route 3 West in East Rutherford.

Cell phone video shows people walking along the highway trying to collect the cash.

Police say the truck had an issue locking one of its doors.

The spill caused at least two accidents, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how much cash fell out of the vehicle.

“Early Christmas for NJ commuters!” Sabrina Quagliozzi wrote on Twitter. “It was raining $ on Route 3!!”

Police want anyone with any information or video to contact them at (201) 438-0165.

 

