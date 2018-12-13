CORAM, NY (CBSNewYork) – Residents at the Fairfield apartment complex in Coram woke up Wednesday to an unsettling scene.

“It’s horrible because it’s usually a pretty quiet place,” a resident named Shirley told CBS2.

Suffolk County Police say tires were slashed on 25 cars inside the complex overnight.

“The tire is like, no air or anything, so I had to go to the mechanic and fix it. I don’t know what’s going on,” said resident Luz Florian. She was one of the unlucky victims of the vandal. In a pinch for time and cash, she opted for a quick fix. But she may to spring for a pricey new tire soon.

“It’s no good because this is money that you have to spend, no good,” Florian said.

Police say they’re investigating the incident, but residents say it’s about being proactive.

“More security wouldn’t be bad, that would be a good idea,” said resident Ed Maier.

Though the Fairfield apartment complex sits behind substantial gates that limit access from the main road, residents told Jakeway that’s where the security stops.

“There should be cameras. They have cameras at the front gate but that’s it, nothing else,” Maier said.

“People can always walk in here, if someone had a problem with somebody they could just walk through,” a resident named Andre told Jakeway.

Fairfield properties has not responded to CBS2’s request for comment on the incident. But for one resident, any action they take will be too little, too late.

“How long have you lived here?” Jakeway asked resident Barry Tramantano.

“Long enough, since last March, and I want to get out because of security,” he said.

Police have not ruled out an inside job by a resident of the complex, Jakeway reported.

Suffolk County Police want anyone with any information to call them at 1-800-220-TIPS.