NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman was shoved into the subway tracks at the Union Square subway station Thursday, police said.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. along the uptown 4 and 5 lines.

The suspect intentionally bumped into the 29-year-old victim, sending her down to the tracks, police said.

Other passersby helped her up from the tracks before a train arrived.

She was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Police are searching for the suspect.